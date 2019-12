ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

BIG via @mattzap @devlinbarrett: Barr's handpicked prosecutor tells inspector general he can't back right-wing theory that Russia case was U.S. intelligence setup https://t.co/yc2Z8RnvZv — Matea Gold (@mateagold) December 4, 2019



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 4, 2019 6:22 PM

Odd the way conservatives had faith that the bureaucrats would pursue these investigations honestly while the Right insisted they'd adopt Vlad and Donald's line.

