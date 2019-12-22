ALL THEIR MOST RADICAL PROPOSALS ARE EXTREMELY POPULAR:

The document includes a number of policy promises that directly respond to initiatives begun by President Donald Trump. On one occasion the document harshly denounces the policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border.





"On Day One of my administration, we will reverse this administration's cruel and counterproductive immigration actions that take infants out of their mothers' arms, argue against children having toothpaste or soap, deport veterans, break up families, and sweep up workers in raids while heaving exploitative employers unpunished," the Buttigieg campaign writes.





The campaign also says in its position paper that "in his first 100 days, Pete will push for legislation that provides a mechanism to gain legal status and ultimately citizenship, including for people with temporary protections -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), and withholding of removal." Buttigieg's campaign also promises to "restore and extend temporary protections" that had been imperiled or eliminated by Trump.





As mayor of the medium-sized Indiana city of South Bend, Buttigieg attempted to help undocumented immigrants who were worried about being picked up by federal authorities.





"Parents had grabbed their kids from Harrison Primary Center and small shops closed for the day," Buttigieg recalled in his memoir "Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future." "After that day working the phones to verify this was all a false alarm, my staff and I added to our mayor's office to-do list the creation of a phone tree in the event of immigration raids."