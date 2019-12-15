December 15, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
New Poll Shows Sen. Graham 'Extremely Vulnerable' To Challenger Harrison (Dan Desai Martin, December 15, 2019, National Memo)
According to a Change Research/Post and Courier poll, Graham holds a 47 percent to 45 percent lead over Harrison, with 9 percent of voters still undecided."Senator Lindsey Graham's favorability is exceptionally low among Independent voters and in hypothetical general election match-ups," the poll notes. "He looks extremely vulnerable against Democratic contender Jaime Harrison."Only 38 percent of South Carolina voters have a favorable view of Graham, with 53 percent viewing him unfavorably. His numbers are even lower among Independents, with a mere 28 percent viewing him favorably and 60 percent with unfavorable views.
It would be delicious if he sold out to Donald only to be ushered out of Washington with him.
This did not age well... https://t.co/C1Gi1tczhx— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 15, 2019
