ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

According to a Change Research/Post and Courier poll, Graham holds a 47 percent to 45 percent lead over Harrison, with 9 percent of voters still undecided.





"Senator Lindsey Graham's favorability is exceptionally low among Independent voters and in hypothetical general election match-ups," the poll notes. "He looks extremely vulnerable against Democratic contender Jaime Harrison."





Only 38 percent of South Carolina voters have a favorable view of Graham, with 53 percent viewing him unfavorably. His numbers are even lower among Independents, with a mere 28 percent viewing him favorably and 60 percent with unfavorable views.