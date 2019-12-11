December 11, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Kelly leads McSally in Arizona Senate race: poll (REID WILSON, 12/11/19, The Hill)
Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D), leads among women by a 53 percent to 38 percent margin, while McSally leads among men by a smaller 51 percent to 41 percent margin.Kelly holds a 10-point lead in Maricopa County, which contributes about 60 percent of the statewide vote. Only one statewide candidate in recent memory has won Arizona without carrying Maricopa.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 11, 2019 4:06 PM