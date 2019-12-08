December 8, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Fox News Poll: Biden has edge over Dems in Nevada, bests Trump by 7 points (Dana Blanton, 12/08/19, Fox News)
Fifty-three percent of Nevada voters rate the economy positively, including 22 percent calling it excellent. For comparison, 14 percent of voters nationally rate the economy as excellent.Meanwhile, more disapprove (52 percent) than approve (45 percent) of the job Trump is doing. His 45 percent approval roughly matches his 2016 vote share, as Hillary Clinton won the Silver State 48-46 percent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 8, 2019 9:56 AM
« IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY (profanity alert): | Main | NO ONE KEEPS THEIR DOCTOR BECAUSE THEY LIKE THEM: »