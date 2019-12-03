ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

December 3, 2019
North Carolina's new House districts will likely give Democrats 2 more seats (The Week, 12/03/19)
Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics revised its predictions for four North Carolina House races on Tuesday, all in districts currently held by Republicans. Three of those districts moved left, while two of them shifted soundly into Democrats' favor. All in all, that amounts to a likely two-seat gain for Democrats in North Carolina come next year, with a slight chance to grab a third.
