December 12, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

One by one today, Republicans took turns condemning the FBI's use of surveillance powers they long supported.
https://t.co/PqRHPnEmxc
— Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) December 11, 2019
The fun part will be when all the same people whine about surveillance failures after the next terrorist attack--if it's by Salafists, not Nationalists.
