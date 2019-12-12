ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





The fun part will be when all the same people whine about surveillance failures after the next terrorist attack--if it's by Salafists, not Nationalists.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 12, 2019 12:00 AM

One by one today, Republicans took turns condemning the FBI's use of surveillance powers they long supported.https://t.co/PqRHPnEmxc — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) December 11, 2019

