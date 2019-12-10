ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

President Donald Trump lashed out at his handpicked Christopher Wray on Tuesday after his handpicked FBI director did not put a positive spin on a Justice Department inspector general report that refuted many of his allegations about the origins of the Russia probe. [...]





"I don't know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn't the one given to me," the president tweeted. "With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!"





It was not the first time Trump complained that his FBI chief had not touted the administration's talking points. When Wray broke with Trump and Barr earlier this year by saying he would not use the term "spying" to describe the FBI's dealings with the Trump campaign, the president slammed him for giving a "ridiculous answer."





Washington Post columnist and political science professor Brian Klaas noted that Trump's remarks were an example of "how disinformation works."





"The president invents conspiracy theories which are amplified by Fox News & Republicans trying to get on Fox News," he tweeted. "Then, a neutral report debunks the conspiracy theories, but they all just lie and pretend it vindicates them instead. Rinse, repeat."





Former State Department official Richard Stengel urged others to "speak out like Director Wray."





"It shouldn't take such courage to simply speak the truth like Director Wray, but other Republicans and political appointees must follow his lead," he wrote on Twitter. "Follow the law."





Multiple current and former Trump administration officials told Axios' Jonathan Swan that Trump "would like to" fire Wray but "can't stomach the trouble of firing another FBI director."



