AIR FORCE Одной:

Flying WizzAir, which demands that customers pay for everything a la carte and forces them to fight for unassigned seats and overhead bin space often feels like a particularly chaotic Black Friday at Best Buy.





After experiencing that, it's no wonder Giuliani wanted to fly out of Kyiv on a private jet.





According to flight data, videos and photographs analyzed by BuzzFeed News, and confirmed by a Giuliani associate who joined him, the former mayor of New York left on a flight from Kyiv to Vienna on the night of December 6, aboard a Beechcraft Premier 1A light business aircraft with tail number T7-UTS.





That number ties the jet to ICS Aero, a company that's registered in the tiny state of San Marino, famous for its corrupt business practices, but operates out of Kyiv. Ukrainian media have reported that the company's owner is Ukrainian-American businessman Alexander Rovt. The logo of another Rovt company, IBE Trade Corp, which adorns the tails of the company's jets provides further evidence of Rovt's ownership





Rovt has done business in the past with Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch with ties to organized crime and the Kremlin who is currently under house arrest in Vienna and is fighting extradition to the US, where he faces federal bribery charges. While those charges are unrelated to the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Firtash has been at the nexus of Trump and Giuliani's effort to undermine their enemies.





On Tuesday, prosecutors said in court that a lawyer for Firtash paid $1 million to one of Giuliani's Ukraine campaign cohorts, Lev Parnas, and Parnas's wife.