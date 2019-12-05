A LIGHT UNTO THE NATIONALISTS:

Pelosi strongly rejected the question, which she saw as an insult to her faith and her upbringing.





"I don't hate anybody," responded Pelosi. "I was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody, not anybody in the world. Don't accuse me of hate."





Being accused of hatred was, in Pelosi's mind, the same as accusing her of being a bad Catholic.





"As a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me," she said. "I don't hate anyone."





Hatred was not part of her upbringing, she said. "I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love."





On the contrary, she said, she always prays for the president. "I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time."