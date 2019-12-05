December 5, 2019
A LIGHT UNTO THE NATIONALISTS:
Why Nancy Pelosi doesn't hate the president and prays for him instead (Thomas Reese, 12/05/19, RNS)
Pelosi strongly rejected the question, which she saw as an insult to her faith and her upbringing."I don't hate anybody," responded Pelosi. "I was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody, not anybody in the world. Don't accuse me of hate."Being accused of hatred was, in Pelosi's mind, the same as accusing her of being a bad Catholic."As a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me," she said. "I don't hate anyone."Hatred was not part of her upbringing, she said. "I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love."On the contrary, she said, she always prays for the president. "I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2019 4:57 PM