YEAH, BUT LINDBERGH...:

Not only was US president Franklin Roosevelt perfunctory about rescuing Jews from the Nazis, but he obstructed rescue opportunities that would have cost him little or nothing, according to Holocaust historian Rafael Medoff.





FDR's role in preventing the rescue of European Jewry is detailed in a new book called, "The Jews Should Keep Quiet: Franklin D. Roosevelt, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, and the Holocaust."

Published in September, Medoff's book includes new archival materials about the relationship between Roosevelt and Rabbi Stephen Wise, who the author sees as a sycophantic Jewish leader used by Roosevelt to "keep the Jews quiet."





Wrote Medoff, "Franklin Roosevelt took advantage of Wise's adoration of his policies and leadership to manipulate Wise through flattery and intermittent access to the White House." In return for visits to the White House and Roosevelt calling him by his first name, Wise undermined Jewish activists who demanded the administration let more Jewish refugees into the US.





According to Medoff, Roosevelt's policies toward European Jews were motivated by sentiments similar to those that spurred him to intern 120,000 Japanese Americans in detention camps as potential spies.





"Roosevelt used almost identical language in recommending that the Jews and the Japanese be forcibly 'spread thin' around the country," Medoff told The Times of Israel. "I was struck by the similarity between the language FDR used regarding the Japanese, and that which he used in private concerning Jews -- that they can't be trusted, they won't ever become fully loyal Americans, they'll try to dominate wherever they go."