November 24, 2019

WHO YA GONNA SERVE?:

Sen. John Kennedy repeats Ukraine conspiracy theory about DNC server (Jacob Knutson, 11/24/19, Axios)

The exchange:

CHRIS WALLACE: "Senator Kennedy, who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers -- their emails. Was it Russia or Ukraine?"

KENNEDY: "I don't know. Nor do you. Nor do any of us."

WALLACE "Let me just interrupt to say that the entire intelligence community says it was Russia."

KENNEDY: "Right, but it could also be Ukraine. I'm not saying that I know one way or the other."



