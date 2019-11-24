WHO YA GONNA SERVE?:

The exchange:





CHRIS WALLACE: "Senator Kennedy, who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers -- their emails. Was it Russia or Ukraine?"





KENNEDY: "I don't know. Nor do you. Nor do any of us."





WALLACE "Let me just interrupt to say that the entire intelligence community says it was Russia."





KENNEDY: "Right, but it could also be Ukraine. I'm not saying that I know one way or the other."