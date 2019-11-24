November 24, 2019
WHO YA GONNA SERVE?:
Sen. John Kennedy repeats Ukraine conspiracy theory about DNC server (Jacob Knutson, 11/24/19, Axios)
The exchange:CHRIS WALLACE: "Senator Kennedy, who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers -- their emails. Was it Russia or Ukraine?"KENNEDY: "I don't know. Nor do you. Nor do any of us."WALLACE "Let me just interrupt to say that the entire intelligence community says it was Russia."KENNEDY: "Right, but it could also be Ukraine. I'm not saying that I know one way or the other."
