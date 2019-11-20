November 20, 2019
WHISTLEBLOWN:
Read: Gordon Sondland's opening statement for the impeachment hearing (Andrew Prokop, Nov 20, 2019, Vox)
Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, is testifying to the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday morning in the highest-stakes impeachment hearing yet -- and his opening statement has now been released.In it, Sondland confirms that there was a "quid pro quo" imposed on Ukraine, and says that he was carrying out the "orders" of President Donald Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2019 4:00 AM