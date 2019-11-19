November 19, 2019
WHISTLEBLOWERS IN RED HATS:
Kurt Volker Revises Testimony and Says Corruption Allegations Against Biden Are 'Not Credible' (BILLY BINION, 11.19.2019, reason)
Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, testified in the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly remarking that allegations of corruption leveled at former Vice President Joe Biden are "not credible."
One of the Republicans' witnesses confirmed a quid pro quo on TV (Alex Ward, Nov 19, 2019, Vox)
Under questioning from Democrats, Tim Morrison, the former top National Security Council official for Russia and European affairs, was asked to recall a September 1 conversation between US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Ukraine official Andriy Yermak. That discussion has become central to the question of whether US military assistance to Kyiv was conditioned upon Ukraine opening investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden's family and other Democrats.According to Morrison, it clearly was."What did Ambassador Sondland tell you that he told Mr. Yermak?" Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked Morrison. Morrison replied, "That the Ukrainians would have to have the prosecutor general make a statement with respect to the investigations as a condition of having the aid lifted."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2019 5:56 PM