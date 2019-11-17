WHICH IS WHY THE GOP WILL SUPPORT HIS REMOVAL:





President Donald Trump campaigned hard in three conservative Southern states this fall, aiming for a string of gubernatorial wins that would demonstrate his political strength heading into impeachment and his own reelection effort.

The plan backfired in dramatic fashion.





If Trumpism can't even carry Jim Crow states then what have you won by embracing evil?



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2019 7:05 AM

