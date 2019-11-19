November 19, 2019
WHICH IS WHY MITCH WILL REMOVE HIM:
Trump's Tupelo Visit Boosted Dems More Than GOP in Northeast Mississippi (Ashton Pittman, November 18, 2019, Jackson Free Press)
President Donald Trump's visit to Tupelo earlier this month may have boosted Mississippi Democrats more than Republicans in the northeast part of the state, Chism Strategies, one of the state's top polling and political strategy firms, says. The president's Nov. 1 visit boosted Republican voter turnout in Northeast Mississippi by 5%, but gave Democrats in the region a 12% boost, the firm's Brad Chism wrote in an "Open Letter to Mississippi Democrats" late last week.
It's Official: Dem Shanda Yates Ousts 32-Year Republican in Mississippi House (Ashton Pittman, November 18, 2019, Jackson Free Press)
Shanda Yates, a 38-year-old Jackson-area attorney, has ousted Billy Denny, a top Republican in the Mississippi House of Representatives who first won his seat in 1987--when Yates was just 6 years old. The Democratic political newcomer beat the longtime House District 64 incumbent by about 51% to 49%, the Hinds County Election Commission confirmed to the Jackson Free Press after finishing counting provisional ballots on Monday.In 2015's legislative elections, Democrats did not even field a challenger in House District 64, which includes a precinct in Madison County.
