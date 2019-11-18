WHICH ALSO EXPLAINS WHY HE'S NOT FIGHTING OPIODS:

Just two months ago, President Donald Trump responded to the growing health crisis fueled by e-cigarette use, particularly among teens, by calling for a ban on flavored vaping products. Six weeks later, however, Trump indicated--without giving his reasoning--a softening in his stance on e-cigarettes. Now, just over two months after his initial statement, the initiative to ban flavored products favored by teens appears to have been completely snuffed out. Why? "As he had done so many times before," the Washington Post reports, "Trump reversed course--this time on a plan to address a major public health problem because of worries that apoplectic vape shop owners and their customers might hurt his reelection prospects."