WHEN YOU LIVE IN A BUBBLE, REALITY IS ALWAYS A REVELATION:

In the weeks running up to yesterday's (Nov. 24) district council elections in Hong Kong--largely seen as a referendum on the public's views toward the protests that have wracked the city--the local government and Beijing seemed convinced that a "silent majority," tired of blocked roads and school suspensions, would cast their votes decisively against "violent rioters."





A tweet from English-language newspaper China Daily a day before the election, for example, urged people to "vote pro-establishment" (a term referring to candidates loyal to Beijing) in order to help Hong Kong "return to normal life." Nationalistic tabloid Global Times similarly urged Hong Kongers to cast their vote to "end violence." Chief executive Carrie Lam and her administration ramped up their rhetoric that violent radicals had hijacked the protest movement and that it was time for the electorate to cut ties with them.





The landslide win by the pro-democracy camp, however--which took control of all but one of the city's 18 local councils--has thrown China's propaganda machine into confusion, to say the least.