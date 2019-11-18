WE'LL NEED A SUPERCOMPUTER TO TALLY THE PERJURIES:

As the president defends himself, however, the American people seem unconvinced. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted over the weekend found that 70 percent of Americans disapprove of his actions with Ukraine, saying that his request that President Volodymyr Zelensky manufacture dirt on Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, and his son was wrong. Furthermore, 51 percent of poll respondents said that Trump's actions were not only wrong but that he should be impeached and removed from office because of them.