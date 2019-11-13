November 13, 2019
"WE GOT NOTHIN'":
Justice Department withdraws secrecy argument on McCabe files (JOSH GERSTEIN, 11/13/2019, Politico)
In a brief court filing Wednesday, Justice Department attorneys said they were no longer arguing that public release of records about McCabe would interfere with an ongoing enforcement action. That claim is typically used to withhold records about ongoing investigations or prosecutions.
All that's left is to reinstate his pension.
