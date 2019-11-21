November 21, 2019
UNUSEFUL IDIOCY:
Lev Parnas Helped Rep. Devin Nunes' Investigations (Betsy Swan, Nov. 21, 2019, Daily Beast)
Considering how heavily invested the Trumpbots are in Devin's theory of the case it's no wonder they are so risible.Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, helped arrange meetings and calls in Europe for Rep. Devin Nunes in 2018, Parnas' lawyer Ed MacMahon told The Daily Beast.Nunes aide Derek Harvey participated in the meetings, the lawyer said, which were arranged to help Nunes' investigative work.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2019 12:00 AM