TRUMPONOMICS!:





The U.S. economy will barely grow at all in the fourth quarter, if two Federal Reserve gauges that track gross domestic product are correct.





With some recent data coming in below expectations, both the Atlanta and New York Fed's trackers have lowered their expectations for the last three months of 2019.





According to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow, growth is likely to come in at just 0.3%. The New York Fed's GDP Nowcast is showing a gain of 0.4%.