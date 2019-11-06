November 6, 2019
TRUMPOCALYPSE:
Suburbs, you say? https://t.co/AjhCUdK2yG— Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) November 6, 2019
Just like 2017, looks like Democrats in Connecticut flipped control of several high profile local governments tonight. Madison, East Haven, Litchfield, Colchester all went from R to D. More results coming.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 6, 2019
Total GOP wipeout in the surburbs across the country. Cincy, Fairfax, Richmond, etc. https://t.co/9pMaRDaWtp— Soren Dayton (@sorendayton) November 6, 2019
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 6, 2019 12:00 AM