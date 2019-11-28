TOTALLYNOTACULT:

In the 1980s, the late Sen. Barry Goldwater -- who was considered an arch-conservative in his day -- famously asserted that the Republican Party was making a huge mistake by embracing the Christian Right, which he described as a "terrible damn problem" for the conservative movement. But President Donald Trump, on the other hand, enthusiastically welcomes the support of far-right white evangelicals -- some of whom are declaring that the impeachment inquiry he is facing is against God's will and that demonic forces are trying to remove the president from office.





On November 21, evangelist Franklin Graham (son of the late Rev. Billy Graham and a strident Trump supporter) discussed impeachment when he appeared on fellow wingnut Eric Metaxas' radio show. Graham told Metaxas that it's "almost a demonic power that is trying" to remove Trump from office -- to which Metaxas responded, "I would disagree. It's not almost demonic. You know and I know, at the heart, it's a spiritual battle."





When far-right evangelicals speak of a "spiritual battle," they typically mean one between God and Satan -- and clearly, Graham and Metaxas believe that Trump is working for God, while his political opponents are working for Satan.