THEY DON'T WANT TESTIMONY, JUST TARGET ACQUISITION:

House Republicans submitted a list of witness requests on Saturday and it didn't take long for Schiff to make clear that the Ukraine whistleblower wouldn't even be considered.





"The impeachment inquiry, moreover, has gathered an ever-growing body of evidence--from witnesses and documents, including the President's own words in his July 25 call record--that not only confirms, but far exceeds, the initial information in the whistleblower's complaint," Schiff said in the letter. "The whistleblower's testimony is therefore redundant and unnecessary." Schiff also said that having the whistleblower appear publicly "would only place their personal safety at grave risk" because of the president's threats against him.





The attorney for the whistleblower also rejected the idea of an in-person testimony by his client but said the offer to answer written questions still stands. "My client's complaint has been largely corroborated. Nonetheless, I have offered to have my client respond in writing, under oath, and under penalty of perjury to Republican questions," Andrew Bakaj said in a statement.