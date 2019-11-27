THERE'S NOTHING MORE ON BRAND THAN MURDERING MUSLIMS:

Despite military and international backlash to Trump's Nov. 15 clemency--fallout from which cost Navy Secretary Richard Spencer his job on Sunday--Trump believes he has rectified major injustices. Two people tell The Daily Beast they've heard Trump talk about how he'd like to have the now-cleared Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher show up at his 2020 rallies, or even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year.