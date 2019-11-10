THERE'S A REASON IT'S CALLED THE "NEW" TESTAMENT:

One can find an equally profound statement of equality in the final chapter of Matthew's gospel and Jesus' issuing of the Great Commission:





Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. And when they saw him they worshiped him, but some doubted. And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." (Matthew, chapter 28, verses 16-20).





Jesus did not say "convert all nations except those with skin tone x" or "convert all nations except for those few islands in the South Pacific." He said, "make disciples of all nations." No asterisk or caveat is included in His command. Thus, Christianity, is, by its very nature, an evangelical religion, always encountering that which it is not.





Until we Christians admit just how radical we are--how truly humane and universal our faith is--we will allow the secular forces of the world to confuse us and bewilder us. Yet, to be Christian has always been counter-cultural, antagonistic to the world, and, by its very nature and existence, it always must be.