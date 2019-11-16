THE YELLOW VEST IS THE RED HAT:

France: Tear gas fired as yellow vests attempt comeback (dEUTSCHE wELLE, 11/16/19)

Police arrested two dozen people in the French capital on Saturday morning as demonstrators commemorated the one-year anniversary of the sometimes-violent yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron.





In northwest Paris, police dislodged demonstrators trying to block the bypass around the city and fired tear gas to push back protesters who were preparing to march across town towards the Gare d'Austerlitz in the south.