THE TWITCHY VS THE SHIFTY:

This is the fringe of Conservatism Inc., not the main body. So it's good to know that, for now, the people eager to #StandWithMalkin for her defense of Fuentes, the Proud Boys, and the Groypers aren't running the show in the movement. At least not yet.





But the entire episode underscores the reality that while Conservatism Inc. quickly made its peace with Trumpian nationalism, the peace is one-sided. The existing structures of the conservative movement thought they could co-opt this movement over time. They can't. All of the ideological pathways of Trumpism eventually lead to white nationalism. And if the old-guard conservative institutions don't cut ties, then they will be the ones who eventually get co-opted.





This is what YAF said as it broke ties with Malkin: "There is no room in mainstream conservatism or at YAF for holocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers, or racists."





That's a good ethos and YAF deserves a lot of credit for taking a stand.



