THE TRUMPOCALYPSE:

November 5, 2019

Democrats just pulled off a huge upset, winning Virginia's state legislature (Ella Nilsen, Nov 5, 2019, Vox)

After 20 years of Democrats being out of power in the Virginia House of Delegates, a blue wave has swept the state capitol in Richmond.

Democrats pulled off a major upset on Tuesday night, winning both the state House and state Senate. This ensures a party trifecta: The party is in the majority in both legislative chambers, and is led in the state by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Decision Desk called both races as of 9:30 pm Tuesday.

Mitch is not going to sacrifice his majority on the altar of Donald.

