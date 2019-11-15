November 15, 2019
THE TRUMPBOTS ARE GONNA NEED A LOT OF LIFESAVERS:
Trump talks Russia probe audit with attorney general and White House counsel in Oval Office meeting (Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins, 11/15/19, CNN)
President Donald Trump met with Attorney General William Barr and White House counsel Pat Cipollone in an Oval Office meeting Thursday afternoon in which the so-called Horowitz report came up in conversation, two sources told CNN.The animated discussions were captured by TV crews outside the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House awaiting the President's departure for Louisiana. Trump held a campaign rally in Louisiana ahead of Saturday's gubernatorial election in that state.
Another IG is going to be fired for doing his constitutional duty.
