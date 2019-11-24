THE TIGHTENING NUNES:

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican member on the House Intelligence Committee, spent nearly $57,000 on a trip to Europe for him and his staff to allegedly investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, records show.





The figures seem to confirm allegations made by Lev Parnas--a Ukrainian-born American who worked as a "fixer" for Rudy Giuliani before being indicted on criminal charges--who said that he helped Nunes arrange meetings with various Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Biden.





Parnas said he met Nunes in a secretive trip to Vienna, Austria, between November and December 2018, and put him in touch with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin--the lawyer who was ousted from his position in 2016 after pressure from Western leaders, including Biden, who said he was not doing enough to combat corruption.