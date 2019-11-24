November 24, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
House Intelligence Committee in possession of video, audio recordings from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas (KATHERINE FAULDERS, JOHN SANTUCCI and ALLISON PECORIN, Nov 24, 2019, ABC News)
The House Intelligence Committee is in possession of audio and video recordings and photographs provided to the committee by Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly played a key role in assisting him in his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.The material submitted to the committee includes audio, video and photos that include Giuliani and Trump.
