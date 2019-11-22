November 22, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Poll finds most Israelis think Netanyahu must step down now charges announced (Times of Israel, 11/22/19)
Fifty-six percent of Israelis think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign, according to a survey published Friday after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he would be indicting the premier in three corruption cases.Just 35% of respondents said that the Likud leader should not budge from the Prime Minister's Residence, while the remaining 9% were unsure, according to the Channel 13 poll.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2019 3:53 PM