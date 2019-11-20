THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

[C]onsider the following exchange that took place today between Sondland and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, which I reproduce here at some length. You can see, in its text, Schiff probing Sondland as to the elements of the bribery offense--which is quite evidently on Schiff's mind as he asks these questions:

Schiff: Let me get to the top line here, Ambassador Sondland.





Sondland: Okay.





Schiff: You've testified that the White House meeting that President Zelensky desperately wanted [was] very important to President Zelensky, was it not?





Sondland: Absolutely.





Schiff: You testified that that meeting was conditioned, was a quid pro quo, for what the president wanted, these two investigations. Is that right?





Sondland: Correct.





Schiff: And that everybody knew it.





Sondland: Correct.





Schiff: Now that White House meeting was going to be an official meeting between the two presidents, correct?





Sondland: Presumably.





Schiff: It would be an Oval Office meeting, hopefully?





Sondland: A working meeting, yes.





Schiff: A working meeting. So an official act.





Sondland: Yes.





Schiff: And in order to perform that official act, Donald Trump wanted these two investigations that would help his re-election campaign, correct?





Sondland: I can't characterize why he wanted them. All I can tell you is this is what we heard from Mr. Giuliani.





Schiff: But he had to get those two investigations if that official act was going to take place, correct?





Sondland: He had to announce the investigations. He didn't actually have to do them, as I understood it.





Schiff: Okay, President Zelensky had to announce the two investigations the president wanted, make a public announcement, correct?





Sondland: Correct.





Schiff: And those were of great value to the president; he was quite insistent upon them and his attorney was insistent upon them?





Sondland: I don't want to characterize whether they were valued, not valued. Again, through Mr. Giuliani, we were led to believe that that's what he wanted.





Schiff: Well, and you said Mr. Giuliani was acting at the president's demand, correct?





Sondland: Right, when the president says talk to my personal lawyer, Mr. Giuliani, we followed his direction.





Schiff: And so that official act of that meeting was being conditioned on the performance of these things the president wanted as expressed both directly and through his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Correct?





Sondland: As expressed through Rudy Giuliani. Correct.





Schiff: And you've also testified is that your understanding, it became your clear understanding that the military assistance was also being withheld pending Zelensky announcing these investigations. Correct?





Sondland: That was my presumption, my personal presumption based on the facts at the time. Nothing was moving.





Schiff: And in fact, you had a discussion, communication with the secretary of state in which you said that [the] logjam over aid could be lifted if Zelensky announced these investigations, right?





Sondland: I did not, I don't recall saying the logjam over aid. I recall saying the logjam.





Schiff: That's what you meant, right, ambassador?





Sondland: I meant that whatever was holding up the meeting whatever was holding up our deal with Ukraine, I was trying to break. Again, I was presuming.





Schiff: Well, here's what you said in your testimony a moment ago, page 18: "But my goal at the time was to do what was necessary to get the aid released, to break the logjam." Okay, that's still your testimony, right?





Sondland: Yes.





Schiff: So the military aid is also an official act, am I right?





Sondland: Yes





Schiff: This was not President Trump's personal bank account he's writing a check from. This is $400 million of U.S. taxpayer money, is it not?





Sondland: Absolutely.





Schiff: There was a logjam in which the president would not write that U.S. check, you believed, until Ukraine announced these two investigations the president wanted.



