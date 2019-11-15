November 15, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Roger Stone Found Guilty on All Counts: Longtime Trump adviser convicted of lying about WikiLeaks. (Dan Friedman, 11/15/19, MoJo)
A federal jury has convicted Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, of making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.The false statement and obstruction of justice charges have maximum sentence of five years each. Witness tampering carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. [...]
Testimony Tuesday by former campaign staffer Rick Gates suggested that Trump probably lied to special counsel Robert Mueller about conversations he had in 2016 with Stone regarding WikiLeaks. Trump told Mueller in written answers that he did not recall "discussing WikiLeaks with [Stone], nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign."
But Gates described a July 31, 2016, phone call between Trump and Stone, immediately after which Trump told Gates that "more information would be coming." Gates also revealed that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort told Gates that he intended to brief Trump on information from Stone on WikiLeaks' plans.
Thanks, Bob.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2019 12:11 PM