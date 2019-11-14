THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Priorities USA surveyed 2,500 voters in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- four states that went for Trump in 2016 -- and found that 49 percent support impeachment and removal, compared to 45 percent who oppose it.





The worst margins for Trump are in Florida, where 51 percent of respondents support impeachment and 45 oppose it. In Michigan, 50 percent support impeachment and removal compared to 45 percent who are opposed.





The margins are closer in Wisconsin, at 48 percent-45 percent in support of impeachment and removal, and in Pennsylvania, where voters are split 47 percent-47 percent.





The data finds that voters increasingly view "corruption" as a reason to replace Trump: fifty-three percent of respondents cited "corruption" as a reason Trump should not get a second term, matching health care as the top problem spot for the president.