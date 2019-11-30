November 30, 2019

THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

Odeh: Netanyahu is a 'dangerous psychopath' targeting Arabs, left-wing Jews (Times of Israel, 11/30/19)

"Netanyahu's hatred and violence spread like wildfire. Arabs, left-wing Jews, journalists, the judicial system and even members of his own party" were being ideologically attacked, Joint List head Ayman Odeh wrote on Twitter.

"The outgoing prime minister is a dangerous psychopath who knows no boundaries. A criminal with his back to the wall. Does anyone doubt that he will deny a political motive for the next murder?" Odeh wrote.

Assassination has already proven effective policy for the Right.

