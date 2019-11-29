November 29, 2019
THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:
Ilhan Omar challenger permanently suspended from Twitter (Andrew Blake, 11/27/19, The Washington Times)
Danielle Stella, a Republican seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, was suspended from Twitter after her account posted Tuesday about killing the congresswoman.Ms. Stella's campaign account on Twitter, @2020MNCongress, was punted from the platform after posting at least twice about hanging Ms. Omar, a progressive freshman frequently the target of right-wing attacks.
Very on-brand.
