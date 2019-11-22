THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

Cars were found torched Friday morning in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank in a suspected hate crime by Jewish settlers.





In addition to the burnt vehicles, Stars of David and other graffiti were discovered on buildings in the villages.





The acts of vandalism occurred in the northern West Bank villages of Qabalan, Beit Dajan, Majdal Bani Fadil and ad-Dik, the anti-racism group Tag Meir said.