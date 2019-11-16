THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement that Bruce-Umbaugh was a passenger in a car stopped by local law enforcement Nov. 4.





Authorities recorded discovering an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and roughly two grams of THC oil inside the car.





Authorities believe Bruce-Umbaugh is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.