THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:





In the hours after the slaughter in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, a final toll emerged: 22 dead, most of them Latinos, some Mexican nationals. A portrait of the gunman accused of killing them soon took shape: a 21-year-old from a suburb of Dallas who had been radicalized as a white supremacist online and who saw immigrants as a threat to the future of white America.





While much of the country reacted with a weary sense of sorrow and outrage, word of the mass killing was processed differently by members of Patriot Front, one of the more prominent white supremacist groups in the U.S.





In secret chat forums, some Patriot Front members embraced the spirit of the anti-immigrant manifesto left behind by the accused gunman. Others floated false conspiracy theories: the CIA was behind the murders; the accused killer was actually Jewish. Still other members cautioned that the group had its own "loose cannons" to worry about. It would be a bad look if the next mass murderer was one of their own.





But there was little, if any, regret over the loss of life.





"It shouldn't be hard to believe that the group facing the harshest oppression from our ruling elite are producing shooters," one Patriot Front member wrote. "White men are being slowly destroyed in a way calculated to produce resentment and a sense of helplessness. Of course, some of them decide to lash out."





Several Patriot Front members alerted others to the need to be careful, for the killings in El Paso would likely make the group a target of the FBI.





"Watch your backs out there," one wrote.





Patriot Front was formed in the aftermath of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. While many on America's far-right cheered the rally, its violence struck others as a public-relations debacle for the white nationalist brand that was sure to attract greater oversight by law enforcement.





Patriot Front aspired to help chart a new way forward: spread propaganda espousing its version of a nascent American fascism; quietly recruit new members worried about a nation overrun by immigrants and a world controlled by Jews; avoid talking about guns or violence online, but engage in a mix of vandalism and intimidation to foster anxiety; wear masks in public and communicate secretly.







