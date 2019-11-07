THE OPPOSITE OF ANTIFA (profanity and trumpology alert):





Editor's note: this article discusses a hate group's uses of racist language that may be hard to read.





Private data for Iron March, a notorious website for violent white supremacists, has been published online in a stunning leak that exposes a trove of detailed information on as many as 1,000 or more members. The 1GB SQL database appears to contain the entirety of the site's information, including user names, private messages, public posts, registered email addresses, and IP addresses.





The leak was posted on the Internet Archive on Wednesday by an anonymous individual using the handle antifa-data.