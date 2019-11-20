THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman may have failed in his efforts to push for a unity government, but on Wednesday he managed to unite lawmakers from right to left -- in condemning him.





Liberman was attacked from all across the political spectrum following a fiery speech in which he blamed both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz for the failure to reach a unity government and ruled out joining a government with either the "anti-Zionist" ultra-Orthodox parties or the "fifth column" Arab lawmakers, signaling that Israel was headed for a third election in a year.