November 22, 2019
THE DRIEST HOLE:
An inspector general reportedly finds that FBI employee altered a document in Russia investigation (Jen Kirby, Nov 22, 2019, Vox)
CNN reported Thursday night (and the Washington Post later confirmed) that Inspector General Michael Horowitz has found that a former FBI lawyer might have altered a document tied to the 2016 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Critically, according to US officials who spoke to the Post, the Inspector General did not find that this possible alteration affected "the overall validity" or legal basis for the surveillance application.
