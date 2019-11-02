November 2, 2019
THE DEMOCRATS MOST RADICAL PROPOSALS ARE ALL SUPPORTED BY OVERWHELMING MAJORITIES:
EXCLUSIVE UNH/LCV POLL: OVER 70% OF NH RESIDENTS SUPPORT MOVE TO 100% CLEAN ENERGY (Rob Werner, October 31, 2019 , league of Conservation Voters)
Released today, two exclusive questions fielded for the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) in the University of New Hampshire's Fall 2019 Granite State Poll found that the vast majority of New Hampshire residents support a move to 100% clean energy by 2050 and that many self-identified New Hampshire Democrats and Independents don't think the presidential candidates are talking about climate change enough in the 2020 campaign.The poll was fielded between October 4 and October 17, 2019 and surveyed 507 randomly selected New Hampshire adults. LCV worked with the University of New Hampshire Survey Center to ask:1. Do you favor or oppose moving to 100% clean energy, such as solar and wind energy, by 2050? and2. Do you think the Democratic candidates for President are talking about climate change in the presidential campaign too much, about the right amount, or not enough?Granite State voters care deeply about the climate crisis. An October CNN/UNH poll found that climate change/the environment is the #1 issue, tied with health care, that is "most important to [Democratic primary voters'] vote in the presidential primary." And New Hampshire voters don't just think climate change is important -- they want action on climate and they want to hear more from the presidential candidates. The LCV/UNH poll found that 71% of New Hampshire residents favor moving to 100% clean energy by 2050
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 2, 2019 8:06 AM