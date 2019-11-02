THE DEMOCRATS MOST RADICAL PROPOSALS ARE ALL SUPPORTED BY OVERWHELMING MAJORITIES:

Released today, two exclusive questions fielded for the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) in the University of New Hampshire's Fall 2019 Granite State Poll found that the vast majority of New Hampshire residents support a move to 100% clean energy by 2050 and that many self-identified New Hampshire Democrats and Independents don't think the presidential candidates are talking about climate change enough in the 2020 campaign.





The poll was fielded between October 4 and October 17, 2019 and surveyed 507 randomly selected New Hampshire adults. LCV worked with the University of New Hampshire Survey Center to ask:





1. Do you favor or oppose moving to 100% clean energy, such as solar and wind energy, by 2050? and





2. Do you think the Democratic candidates for President are talking about climate change in the presidential campaign too much, about the right amount, or not enough?



