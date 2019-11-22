THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Show creator Michael Schur told BuzzFeed News that he's obsessed over these philosophical ideas for years while making The Good Place.





"You can be a good person in a vacuum," Schur said. "But being alive at some fundamental level in most of the places on Earth means interacting with other people and having other people interact with you."





Pamela Hieronymi, a philosophy professor at UCLA who agreed to advise Schur on his ideas about philosophy for the show, pointed him to the book What We Owe to Each Other by T.M. Scanlon. The author was her dissertation adviser at Harvard, and when Schur explained the kinds of philosophical ideas he wanted to include in The Good Place, she said it lined up with Scanlon's work.





"It really sort of lit up a room in my brain that had been searching for a way to explain the kind of thing that I wanted to get at," Schur told BuzzFeed News. "And that was the idea that we owe certain things to other people, and the job of being alive on earth is to figure out what you owe to them and how you can provide it for them. That's the only way that any that there will ever be any progress."