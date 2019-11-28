THE BIBIDAMMERUNG:

On Tuesday, more than 70 Israeli businesspeople signed a letter addressed to Israeli lawmakers requesting that they take immediate action to prevent a third election, the Calcalist business daily reported.





They said they were sending the letter out of concern for the nation's financial state.





"Growth and economic well-being require a strong and stable democracy. This requires a regime untainted by corruption that respects democratic values, including the independence of the legal system and a free press," the letter stated, according to a report on the Globes website. [...]





On Wednesday, another group of local tech figures called on Netanyahu to resign. [...]





The letter condemned the "unprecedented attacks on the rule of law, on Israel's attorney general, state attorney, the media, and the judicial system," according to Calcalist.





"We will not allow Israel and its democratic institutions to become collateral damage in the prime minister's personal fight for political survival," the letter read.