THE ADULT IN THE ROOM:

On Monday, Mr. Carlineo, of Addison, N.Y., outside of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Ms. Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, and to possessing guns illegally.





Ms. Omar responded to Mr. Carlineo's guilty plea in Federal District Court in Buffalo by urging leniency when he is sentenced.





In a letter she posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Ms. Omar addressed the judge who will sentence him, asking "for a system of compassion to be applied."