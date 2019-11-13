THAT WAS EASY:

Last week, a study from economists at Columbia University found that the tax plan with the most support in Congress would slash American carbon pollution by almost 40 percent within a decade. It would outperform any Obama-era climate policy and go well beyond the United States' 2015 commitment under the Paris Agreement. [...]





The new study--which Columbia conducted along with the Rhodium Group, an energy-research firm--finds no stingrays. If the EICDA passes next year, it would cut American carbon emissions by at least 36 percent by 2030 as compared with their all-time high. It would also slash toxic air pollution and save most Americans money.





The bill is "a very aggressive, climate-hawk version of a carbon tax," Noah Kaufman, an economist at Columbia University and an author of the study, told me. In the bill's first year, it imposes a price of $15 on every ton of carbon pollution. That fee then rises by at least $10 a year--except in years when pollution does not decrease fast enough, in which case the fee would increase by $15. By 2030, the United States could see a carbon price in excess of $100 a ton, adding at least 90 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.